The 21-year-old actress suddenly finds herself being noticed by women she had long admired. "Taylor Swift has seen my face. Cool! Sick!"

Diana Silvers has been seen in just three movies in her short career, but she has quickly ascended from a bit part in the superhero thriller Glass earlier this year to major roles putting her on thousands of screens this weekend: she plays a high school love interest in the female-centric comedy Booksmart, and the main teenager menaced by Octavia Spencer's psycho in the horror tale Ma.

The name Diana Silvers may suggest a golden age of Hollywood

