On his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, he defers to fame, skips jokes and rarely challenges his guests. What happened?

On the first week of his original late-night talk show, David Letterman appeared on the streets of New York with a microphone in hand. "Much has been said about Alan Alda, the TV star, the film star, the writer, the humanitarian, the champion of minority causes," he said in the grave voice of a 60 Minutes correspondent. "But it's surprising we don't know much about Alan Alda, the lover of Chinese food."

Then he interviewed employees of

Related articles: