Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he is quitting Hollywood to spend more time with his family.

He is one of the most famous Australian actors in Hollywood and has appeared in some of the world's biggest blockbuster films of 2019, including Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black: International.

But after 12 months of back-to-back filming, Chris Hemsworth announced that he's taking a break from Hollywood for the remainder of this year to spend more time with his wife, Elsa Pataky, 43, and their young children, India Rose, 7, Sasha and Tristan, both 5.

Chris Hemsworth spending time with his kids. Photo / Instagram.

The 35-year-old star told The Daily Telegraph that he plans to spend more time at his family home in New South Wales, where they have been living for five years.

He also revealed that he plans to reject movie roles in 2019 so he can devote all his time to his family back in Australia.

"I just want to be at home now with my kids," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before"

In August 2018 interview with GQ magazine. Hemsworth admitted that seeing his daughter India Rose so upset from him leaving to film earlier this year took a toll on him.

"She's normally like, 'Yeah, see you, daddy. Cool.' [This time] she was like, 'Papa! Papa! Papa!' She doesn't always call me Papa, either," he said at the time.

Chris and his Spanish actress wife married in 2010, less than one year after being introduced to each other.

Chris Hemsworth and wife, Elsa Pataky, 43. Photo / Instagram.

After welcoming their three children they relocated from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in 2014 and have continued to expand their $7.2 million mansion since late 2017.