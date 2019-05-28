Popular young influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli was reportedly totally aware of her parents' scheme to briber her way into the University of Southern California.

According to a Us Weekly source, Giannulli - whose parents are Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli - "fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC".

However she "didn't think there was anything wrong with it".

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying US $500,000 to have 19-year-old Olivia Jade and her 20-year-old sister, Isabella Rose, admitted into USC.

According to federal prosecutors, both women gained entry as competitive crew team recruits despite never having played the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade reportedly plans to return to USC despite the scandal as she "didn't get officially kicked out".

Us Weekly's source said: "She wants to come out looking like she's changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education".