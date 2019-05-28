Netflix plans to reconsider its "entire investment" in Georgia if a law restricting abortions takes effect in the state, where it films shows such as Stranger Things and Ozark.

The new legislation, which is set to become law in 2020 if it survives legal challenges, has roiled Hollywood, with several filmmakers saying they would refuse to work in the state. But large companies have remained silent, making Netflix's remarks significant.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

"It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia."

Variety previously reported on the comments.

Georgia has some of the most generous film and TV subsidies in the country, and it's become a popular hub for production. AMC Networks Inc.'s The Walking Dead is filmed there, along with several of Walt Disney Co.'s recent hits, including Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and Black Panther.

Producers J.J. Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Jordan Peele, the director of Get Out, said they will still be shooting their show Lovecraft Country in the state. But they'll donate their fees for this season to the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.

Peter Chernin's entertainment company also has said it will make a donation to the ACLU as production in the state continues.

The Motion Picture Association of America has noted that similar legislation has been challenged in other states. "The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor developments."