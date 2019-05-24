Emilia Clarke is "sick and tired" of discussing her nude scenes in Game of Thrones.

The 32-year-old actress shed her clothes for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama series - which came to an end on Sunday - back in the earlier seasons of the show, and has said she's unlikely to ever accept a role with nude scenes again because it is "the only question" she ever gets asked now.

Speaking about her decision to turn down a role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, she said: "Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character - I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake."

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen for all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

Emilia says she's been "pigeonholed for life" thanks to nude scenes she filmed for Game of Thrones, and turned down the Fifty Shades role - where she was in talks to star as Anastasia Steele, a role which eventually went to Dakota Johnson - because she didn't want to be asked about "sensuality and sex" for the rest of her career.

Advertisement

The star told The Hollywood Reporter for their Roundtable series: "So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't.' I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'"