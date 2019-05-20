It's not easy to shock Kyle and Jackie O, but that's exactly what Married At First Sight star Ines Basic did on radio this morning.

Ines was one of the most controversial contestants on this year's season of MAFS due to her treatment of Bronson Norrish and her affair with Sam Ball.

Chatting to the KIIS FM hosts this morning, Ines was asked about a saucy scene from the reality show where Sam picked her up and threw her down on the bed before they started making out, news.com.au reports.

"Was that a choreographed scene or did that just happen naturally?" Jackie O asked.

"I'm a hoe, so I was down for that," Ines told them. "I was keen to do a full on porno. I was like, 'Let's get this party started'. I was keen to do doggy style," she added.

"You would have let them film that?" Kyle Sandilands asked.

"Yeah, I was like, 'We're on reality TV, let's just make it as real as possible'," Ines said.

"Jesus," a shocked Sandilands responded.

Ines said it was Sam who told the cameras to stop filming that scene in particular because he "was actually being respectable and he didn't want me seen on camera in my bra and undies and stuff".

During the radio interview, Ines also revealed that Sam wasn't the only one who was interested in her on MAFS.

"I'm not going to name drop but I did get offers if I wanted someone else's husband," she told Kyle and Jackie O. "I had a woman ask me if I was interested in their husband and then I had a guy tell me if I was interested in being his new wife."

MAFS was a ratings bonanza for Channel 9 this year and Ines said she was blown away by the interest from the public.

"While the show was on I hated going out, the attention was so crazy," she said. "I even went to a nightclub one time and the bouncer just ended up palming people in the head.

"It was crazy. It was like I was Justin Bieber. It was full on."

As for what she's up to now, Ines is living in Brisbane and is "working on a few collaborations with really large brands," she said.

She also told Kyle and Jackie O that she was keen to get a boob job.

"I'd love some big a** juicy titties," she said on air. "That's gonna be next."