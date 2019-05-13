Everyone has their favourite chaser on hit TV quiz show The Chase, but now we can finally answer the question of which one is actually the best.

Analysis by the One Question Shoot fansite has tallied the numbers, including success rates and the number of questions answered per minute.

According to the statistical evidence, The Chase favourite Anne Hegerty aka The Governess is the best chaser of the five - out-performing her colleagues Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha and Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan.

Over the course of 350 episodes and 10 years since the show first started, Hegerty has maintained an 82.4 percent winning streak.

Advertisement

She has had an average win ratio of 78 per cent across previous seasons, and that increased to 86 percent in the latest series.

Hegerty can answer an average of 21.55 questions in two minutes - which is why she's so tough to beat when it comes down to that final chase, and the reason her win rate is so high.

The Chase by the numbers - series 12.

But her colleagues aren't far behind her; Paul Sinha - who recently made his live comedy debut in New Zealand - is only 0.1 percent behind her in his winning streak.

Meanwhile, Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace is at the bottom of the ladder, but not by much, with a winning percentage of 75.1 - however that's gone up to 81 percent in the latest season.

He can answer an average of 19.45 questions in two minutes, while the others can bank at least 21 in the same time.

So what have we learned? Well, if you were ever going to try your luck on The Chase, you'd pray to meet the Dark Destroyer - but even then, you'd be hard pressed to take him down.

Thankfully we're safe watching from home on our couches!

The Chase, currently in its 12th season in New Zealand, airs Monday to Saturday at 4.55pm on TVNZ 1.