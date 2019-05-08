Sir Elton John has added a third Auckland show to his 2020 New Zealand tour, while delaying three of his New Zealand dates by a week due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict".

The international superstar's second show at Mission Estate Winery, Hawke's Bay, has been moved from Saturday, February 8, 2020, to Sunday, February 15. The first Mission Estate show on Thursday, February 6 will go ahead as planned.

His first sold-out Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium has been moved from Sunday, February 9 to Sunday, February 16, while the second has been moved from Tuesday, February 11 to Tuesday, February 18.

Sir Elton will also play a third and final show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday, February 20, 2020, to satisfy demand after the first two sold out.

Advertisement

In a statement, Sir Elton said: "Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, we have been forced to move the dates on some of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand shows by a week. It's unfortunate, but I hope to be able to see you all there on the new dates.

"I'm so pleased to be able to announce today a third Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium on 20th February! I've always loved playing in New Zealand, and I can't wait to return to your beautiful country in 2020 to perform for you for the last time."

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Those unable to make the new dates can secure a refund from their point of purchase.

Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour consists of more than 300 shows across five continents. The tour, which concludes in 2021, marks the last of his career, and fans can expect a full musical and visual production that delves into the singer's 50-year career.

The New Zealand leg of his tour begins at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.