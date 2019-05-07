Renee Stewart would never want to be a naked centrefold like her mother Rachel Hunter.

The 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of the 49-year-old New Zealand supermodel and her ex-husband Sir Rod Stewart - makes no judgement about her mother's career, which included an appearance in Playboy magazine, but posing nude for the titillation of men is not something she is interested in doing.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Renee was asked if she'd ever want to follow in her famous mother's footsteps, to which she replied: "Oh my God, that is not something I can imagine a model of my generation doing. I definitely wouldn't do that. I think this generation of young women thinks totally differently."

Rod and Rachel - who also have a son Liam, 24, together - split in 1999 after nine years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in November 2006.

Advertisement

Rod, 74, went on to remarry, tying the knot with model-and-photographer Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart with whom he has two sons, Alistair, 13, and Aiden, eight.

Renee recently qualified as a yoga teacher and she is very interested in pursuing that as a career alongside her modelling work.

The striking brunette insists she has always avoided using her father Rod's music fame or her mother Rachel's modelling and acting successes to further her own ambitions because it's important to her that she "makes her own life".

She said: "It's just not cool to talk about your parents. When I was at school in LA, if people asked me what my dad did I'd say, 'Oh he's in entertainment.' No disrespect to him, but you want to make your own life. You want to be your own person. Trading off it can really screw you up and it kind of makes people cringe."

-Bang! Showbiz