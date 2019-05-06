SPOILER WARNING:

This is about the trailer for next week's Game of Thrones episode so will (obviously) contain spoilers about recent episodes.

You've been warned.

With only two episodes left, it looks like next week's instalment of Game of Thrones will be going straight into battle mode.

While episode four "The Last of the Starks" wasn't exactly action packed there was plenty happening to set the stage.

An epic showdown between the definitely evil Queen Cersei Lannister and the (maybe, but we hope not) mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen now seems all but inevitable.

Crucially, Jon Snow's real identity as the first in line to the Targaryen throne is now an open secret and Dany only has one dragon left after Euron Greyjoy's fleet shot down Rhaegal.

But perhaps the biggest plot point was Cersei's capture and killing of Missandei, a slave freed by Dany who had gone to become her best friend and right hand woman.

While there was no dialogue, a trailer for next week's Game of Thrones shows all the main players looking ready for battle

Grey Worm especially looks like he is ready to lay siege to King's Landing to avenge his love Missandei's death.

For his part Euron looks pretty worried on a boat as he looks to the sky — is he possibly worried about a reprisal attack from an angry dragon?

The only person not looking worried about the prospect of war is Cersei, who stares out confidently at King's Landing from her balcony. Does this mean she has one last trick up her sleeve?