Controversial American stand-up comedian Louis C.K. is making sure no one can record his upcoming gigs.

The 51-year-old, a once-celebrated comic, lost his TV show and many fans after admitting in 2017 to inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Earlier this year he was also widely criticised after leaked audio recordings from a show found him to be making fun of school shooting survivors, mocking non-binary people, and making racist comments about Asian men, Ten Daily reported.

In the lead up to his now eight sold-out shows in Minneapolis, the Acme Comedy Company posted clear instructions on its website, which would prevent the comedian's set from going viral again.

It specified to attendees that there would be no use of phones, smart watches and cameras during his performance. If guests wanted to use their phones they could only do so in the designated 'Phones Use Areas' in the venue.

They needed to be stored in Yondr pouches — they're secure cases that prevent users from taking calls, recording videos or using social media during shows.

"Anyone seen using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience," the rules state.

Louis, whose new shows are advertised as "XXX Adults only", will also "own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the "Materials"), delivered during his performance."

Louis CK is performing in Minneapolis soon, and the comedy club sent out a notice because he doesn't post tour dates anymore. In addition to adding YONDR pouches to his gigs, he also requires them to share this copyright notice that I have never before seen a comedian share/post pic.twitter.com/ya8mqwXPE0 — James Shotwell (@jamesdshotwell) May 4, 2019

Such practice is uncommon in the comedy community.

The instructions go on to say that "written consent" must be obtained by CK before any of his materials make their way outside the confines of the comedy club "in any form", meaning he's trying to stop people from even verbally discussing what goes down in the "adults only" shows, Ten Daily reported.

Twitter user and writer James Shotwell posted that the comedian also requires attendees to share the copyright notice. "I have never before seen a comedian share/post," Shotwell said.

While many said they agree with Yondr pouches, others found his rules to be a "joke".

"Wow. It's like he wants to try and make sure that no one talks about the s**t he says," one twitter user said. "Which makes this hilarious because, if anyone actually abided by this (he typed with an ironic chuckle), not even his supposed supporters can talk about his act."

"Kinda funny how Louis CK only understands consent when it comes to himself.," another added.

Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent👌🏾 https://t.co/hoIqDZZO0e — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 5, 2019

"Lol he is terrified of his words being circulated. the king of making fun of safe spaces suddenly realizes the value of having one...," said a third.

In November 2017, CK was accused by five women of sexual misconduct — allegations that the comedian admitted to, and apologised for, in a statement published by The New York Times.

In January this year, he cracked jokes about his sexual harassment scandal and recent gaffe about the Parkland school shooting during a show in California.

This would be the first time Louis CK prioritizes consent in a performance. https://t.co/sJnhNzzoyo — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 5, 2019

Wow. This is the notice that Louis CK sends out for his shows now. I understand and support banning recording (and making people put their phones in those pouches) but how do you legally stop people from quoting your jokes? pic.twitter.com/wySdZCFCwC — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 5, 2019

"I like to jerk off, and I don't like being alone," the embattled comic quipped to the packed San Jose Improv Comedy Club — where he received a standing ovation as he took the stage.

C.K. wasn't shy about acknowledging that his career has been mired in controversy for more than a year.

"You've read the worst possible things you could read about a person, about me, and you're here," he told the crowd. "The whole point of comedy is to say things that you shouldn't say. That's the entire point."

The club has not yet publicly responded and CK's shows are set to go ahead this week.