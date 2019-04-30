He has been setting hearts racing for all the wrong reasons in Game of Thrones.

Now, the Night King has been unmasked and is setting pulses racing for a completely different reason.

Vladimir Furdik, who has previously performed stunts in movies like Skyfall and Thor: The Dark World, has showed off his good looks on Instagram.

Furdik got his big break in The Three Musketeers in 1993 and has been Tom Hiddleston's body double in a number of films.

Advertisement

He has also acted in films like the 2011 film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

The Night King was previously played by Welsh actor Richard Brake in seasons four and five.

While Furdik clearly brings fear to all as the Night King, his Game of Thrones co-stars are clearly much fonder of him off-screen, posing on Furdik's Instagram with him.