One of the stars of Friends has reached out and offered support to a heartbroken Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory star shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of herself in tears after the table read of the last-ever episode of the hit sitcom, reports news.com.au.

The picture struck a chord with Courteney Cox, who starred in all 10 seasons of Friends before it wrapped up in 2004.

"Awwww I remember that feeling," Cox commented on Cuoco's post. "And you guys have been together even longer."

Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in one of the last episodes of Friends in 2004. Photo / Supplied

Cox also added a crying face emoji, a red heart and clapping hands in her comment.

Cuoco has made no secret of the fact she's been an emotional mess in the lead up to The Big Bang Theory finale which will air in the US on May 16 (it's not yet known when it will be shown in Australia).

The actress who plays Penny on the hit sitcom has shared several behind the scenes photos with fans on Instagram as the end draws near.

In a recent interview with AOL, Cuoco also revealed that she's taken more than 2000 polaroid photos of her castmates and their shenanigans during the show's 12-year run and plans to share them all with fans.

"You know what? That is what I'm going to do," Cuoco said. "I'll wait about another year or two, but that's the goal with the Polaroids. I think fans will love it. (Maybe) a cool coffee table book? I have pictures that are unbelievable, like behind the scenes from the pilot that are just incredible."