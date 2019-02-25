Rami Malek was treated by paramedics after collecting his Best Actor Oscar.

The 37-year-old actor - who picked up the prestigious accolade for his performance of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - tumbled off the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and into the audience area after the ceremony concluded.

According to People magazine, Rami did his best to hold his statue aloft and appeared surprised as he hit the ground before being helped up by those around him.

Paramedics were then called to treat the Mr. Robot star, who was initially taken to a chair in the front row and then moved to a more private area backstage.

A spokesperson for the actor has yet to comment so it is unknown if he sustained any injuries in the fall.

Before Malek went to the stage to collect his first-ever Oscar award, he kissed his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

"Oh my God," he began his speech.

"Thank you Queen, thank you for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy.

"I am forever in your debt."

Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor. Photo / AP

"I may not have been the obvious choice [to play Mercury], but I guess it worked out," Malek told the Oscar audience.

Malek drew parallels between his and Mercury's real-life experiences in coming to grips with their personal identities and finding their voices as artists.

"To anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice, listen. We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself.

"I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I'm a first generation American," Malek continued, over applause from the audience.

"Part of my story is being written right now, and I could not be more grateful."

Bohemian Rhapsody won four awards, including Best Actor, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

- additional reporting Bang! Showbiz