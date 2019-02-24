Six60 are still recovering from their biggest ever show at Western Springs on Saturday night.

But the band's already confirmed they're going to do it all again next year.

The Dunedin act played to a record-breaking 50,000 people on Saturday night for their first stadium spectacle, showing off three new songs, playing on several different stages and introducing a choir for their encore.

During the show, front man Matiu Walters told the crowd: "We've gotta come back next year."

That show has already been confirmed for February 22, 2020.

Fans were asked to download the band's app - Six60 All Access - at the end of Saturday's show and enter a priority queue for tickets for the event, which included the date.

Promoters Eccles Entertainment confirmed the date to the Herald.

Matiu Walters performs from above the stage at Western Springs. Photo/WireImage

Guitarist Ji Fraser told the Herald last week that the band was already looking ahead and had Ed Sheeran's record-breaking run of three shows in Auckland, and three in Dunedin, in their sights next.

Their Saturday night show has been well received, with a Herald critic calling it "a stadium spectacle worth remembering".

Six60's next show is at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 9.

