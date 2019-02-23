Aussies paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin on Friday on what would've been his 57th birthday.
Google Doodle even shared a special design in honour of the Australian conservationist — along with an emotional guest post from his wife Terri Irwin, 54.
However, just as controversy followed Steve Irwin in life, his death has also sparked debate.
Animal rights organisation PETA had some choice words about Steve Irwin's legacy, and not all of them were well received.
"Today's #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats," part of the tweet read.
While the post garnered 1.5k likes, the number of comments it generated (13k) seem to indicate a lot more people preferred to debate the tweet rather than 'like' the sentiment.
And based on the reaction, it appears to have struck a chord with Steve Irwin supporters and PETA haters alike.
The overwhelming response prompted PETA to justify its stance.
"A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes," they later posted.
But many remained unpersuaded.
Not only did their tweets spawn a hate thread on Reddit, PETA Presdient Ingrid Newkirk went on to give another statement on the issue.
"PETA must ask who commissioned these dangerous, hagiographic cartoons of a man who died while harassing a stingray, dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile, and "wrestled" wild animals who were minding their own business," she told Daily Mail Australia.
"This fawning, ignorant tribute is a slap in the face to the vast majority of people who acknowledge that wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats," she added.
Despite the backlash, Steve's loved ones — wife Terri, daughter Bindi, 21, and son Robert, 16 — continue to keep his mission and legacy alive.
"We are so proud that his legacy lives on, as that was his greatest wish," Terri wrote in her tribute to her husband. "He once said, 'I don't care if I'm remembered, as long as my message is remembered.'"