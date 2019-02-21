A tropical cyclone bringing bad weather to New Zealand could impact three music festivals being held over the weekend.

Six60 are expecting 50,000 people at their sold out show at Western Springs on Saturday night, while Hidden Festival, an outdoor hip-hop and dance event, debuts tomorrow in Ellerslie, and Splore, a three-day event, takes place at Tapapakanga Regional Park.

While Australia was expected to get the brunt of Cylone Oma, New Zealand is also bracing for a weekend of wet and windy weather.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said the weather watchdog was likely to issue a spate of weather watches and warnings over the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

Murray warned: "Regardless of Oma, there is significant weather on the way," Murray said.

"On Friday things take a turn from some of the wet weather from the north, there will be some bands of rain and some heavy showers."

Event organisers all say they're watching the weather carefully, and say they have plans in place should the weather take a turn for the worse.

Brent Eccles, who is behind the Six60 show, says the weather is unlikely to be a show-stopper. "We'll definitely play in the rain; a cyclone might be a different story," he said.

Organisers of Splore, which is being headlined by Rudimental, took to Facebook to tell punters to pack wet weather gear.

WEATHER UPDATE Cyclone Oma has moved in another direction so the Splore weekend forecast is looking a whole lot better!... Posted by Splore Festival on Tuesday, 19 February 2019

Organisers of the first Hidden Festival - at Ellerslie Events Centre and being headlined by Shapeshifter - told attendees they were aware of the cyclone warning.

"Don't stress we have a plan B to keep you safe and dry," they said.