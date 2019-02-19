If this Sunday's Oscars speeches are a little more bizarre than usual it may have something to do with what was in the nominees' $100,000 gift bags.

The legendary goodie bags, distributed to the 25 nominees in acting and directing, will include hand-made chocolate truffles infused with cannabis.

California recently legalised the drug for recreational use. So if nominees feel like calming their awards nerves during the ceremony in Los Angeles, they can do so on camera without fear of arrest.

Jennifer Lawrence onstage after winning the award for Actress in a Leading Role during the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013. Photo / Getty

Their swag bags will also feature skin care products infused with the drug, including a cannabis facial moisturiser, and free membership of the first cannabis-friendly social club in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Other freebies for the Hollywood stars will include private "phobia relief" sessions with "the world's number one phobia expert".

They will get the choice of a boat trip down the Amazon or to the Galapagos Islands, and a week in a California spa worth $10,000. The quirkiest gift is a distinctive-looking "Mister Poop" toilet plunger.

The cannabis truffles won first prize in the High Times Colorado Cup and come in three flavours - burnt caramel, earl grey, and juniper lemon.

Each chocolate in the "Crescendo Collection" contains 10mg of THC, the high-inducing part of the cannabis plant.

Actress Emma Stone accepts Best Actress for 'La La Land' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty

The company that makes them warns if people are unused to cannabis, they should "start low and go slow" rather than eating the whole box all at once.

Swag bags will be delivered to nominees including Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Richard E Grant.

They are put together by a company called Distinctive Assets, which is not officially affiliated with the organisers of the Oscars.

Lash Fary, founder of Divine Assets, said they decided to include cannabis gifts for the stars after the drug was legalised in California last year, but admitted it was still somewhat of a hot potato.

He said: "This year, we are so excited about the legalisation of cannabis in California so we will be including a number of items in that category.

"But there are quite a few regulations surrounding distribution of cannabis, so we are treading lightly this year as we dip our toe into those waters."

For example, as they take their gift bags home with them the A-list stars will need to remember that transporting cannabis to other states where it is still illegal could land them in trouble.

Mr Fary added: "These are folks who have access to everything and can afford to buy anything they want, so we just want this to be fun for them.

"Hopefully we are also introducing them to some new brands and experiences they wouldn't otherwise know about."

In 2013 Susan Sarandon, the Oscar-winning actress, admitted she had been high on cannabis at many Hollywood events, although not the Oscars. She said: "I would say almost all, except the Oscars."

It comes as the Oscars ceremony faces a potential debacle this year with no host, after comedian Kevin Hart dropped out.

There has also been a controversy over a plan to give out some awards during TV advert breaks, which enraged many senior Hollywood figures.

Last year, the ceremony, presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, got its lowest TV ratings ever.