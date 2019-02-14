Miley Cyrus and her new husband Liam Hemsworth look like they will be having a very sexy Valentine's Day — their first since they got married.

Cyrus, 29, shared a meme of herself on the hood of a car with her legs spread in the air that was taken at a 2014 Dublin concert.

"When it's valentine's day and bae says hi," the meme says, complete with the Cyrus photo.

"@LiamHemsworth love you," Cyrus wrote as she shared the meme on Twitter.

Hemsworth missed the premiere of his movie Isn't it Romantic as he is currently battling kidney stones.

Cyrus, however, did attend the premiere on behalf of her husband.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming The Last Song in 2010.

Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty

They were initially engaged in June 2012, but they called it off in September 2013, before rumours stemmed in January 2016 the engagement was back on.

The tied the knot on December 23 last year at their Tennessee home.