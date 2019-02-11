Album of the Year:
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther
Record of the Year:
Cardi B – "I Like It"
Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"
Childish Gambino – "This is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Post Malone and 21 Savage – "Rockstar"
Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"
Song of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"
Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood"
Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Childish Gambino – "This is America"
Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"
Best New Artists:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Beck – "Colors"
Camila Cabello – "Havana"
Ariana Grande – "God Is A Woman"
Lady Gaga – "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"
Post Malone – "Better Now"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – "Fall In Line"
Backstreet Boys – "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – "'S Wonderful"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – "Say Something"
Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Dance Recording:
Above & Beyond – "Northern Soul"
Disclosure – "Ultimatum"
Fisher – "Losing It"
Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – "Electricity"
Virtual Self – "Ghost Voices"
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman Worldwide
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Best Rock Performance:
Arctic Monkeys – "Four Out of Five"
Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"
The Fever 333 – "Made An America"
Greta Van Fleet – "Highway Tune"
Halestorm – "Uncomfortable"
Best Rock Song:
Greta Van Fleet – "Black Smoke Rising"
Twenty One Pilots – "Jumpsuit"
Bring Me the Horizon – "MANTRA"
St. Vincent – "Masseduction"
Ghost – "Rats"
Best Rock Album:
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album:
Beck – Colors
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Best Metal Performance:
Between the Buried and Me – "Condemned to the Gallows"
Deafheaven – "Honeycomb"
High On Fire – "Electric Messiah"
Trivium – "Betrayer"
Underoath – "On My Teeth"
Best R&B Performance:
Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – "Summer"
Lalah Hathaway – "Y O Y"
H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – "Best Part"
PJ Morton – "First Began"
Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"
Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – "Come Through And Chill"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. – "Focus"
Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album:
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Best Rap Performance:
Cardi B – "Be Careful"
Drake – "Nice For What"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – "King's Dead"
Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – "Like I Do"
6LACK feat. J. Cole – "Pretty Little Fears"
Childish Gambino – "This is America"
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"
Post Malone and 21 Savage – "Rockstar"
Best Rap Song:
Drake – "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – "King's Dead"
Eminem – "Lucky You"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"
Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – "Win"
Best Rap Album:
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Coco
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All The Stars"
Sufjan Stevens – "Mystery Of Love"
Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – "Remember Me"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – "This is Me"
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video:
The Carters – "Apes***"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Joyner Lucas – "I'm Not Racist"
Janelle Monáe – "Pynk"
Tierra Whack – "Mumbo Jumbo"