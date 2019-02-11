Keep up with all the winners at this year's Grammy Awards here. This list will be updated as winners announced.

Album of the Year:

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Advertisement

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther

Record of the Year:

Cardi B – "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"

Childish Gambino – "This is America"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Post Malone and 21 Savage – "Rockstar"

Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"

Song of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"

Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood"

Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Childish Gambino – "This is America"

Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"

Best New Artists:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Beck – "Colors"

Camila Cabello – "Havana"

Ariana Grande – "God Is A Woman"

Lady Gaga – "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

Post Malone – "Better Now"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – "Fall In Line"

Backstreet Boys – "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – "'S Wonderful"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – "Say Something"

Zedd and Maren Morris – "The Middle"

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Dance Recording:

Above & Beyond – "Northern Soul"

Disclosure – "Ultimatum"

Fisher – "Losing It"

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – "Electricity"

Virtual Self – "Ghost Voices"

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Rock Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – "Four Out of Five"

Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"

The Fever 333 – "Made An America"

Greta Van Fleet – "Highway Tune"

Halestorm – "Uncomfortable"

Best Rock Song:

Greta Van Fleet – "Black Smoke Rising"

Twenty One Pilots – "Jumpsuit"

Bring Me the Horizon – "MANTRA"

St. Vincent – "Masseduction"

Ghost – "Rats"

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album:

Beck – Colors

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Metal Performance:

Between the Buried and Me – "Condemned to the Gallows"

Deafheaven – "Honeycomb"

High On Fire – "Electric Messiah"

Trivium – "Betrayer"

Underoath – "On My Teeth"

Best R&B Performance:

Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – "Summer"

Lalah Hathaway – "Y O Y"

H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – "Best Part"

PJ Morton – "First Began"

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"

Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – "Come Through And Chill"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. – "Focus"

Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album:

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Best Rap Performance:

Cardi B – "Be Careful"

Drake – "Nice For What"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – "King's Dead"

Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – "Like I Do"

6LACK feat. J. Cole – "Pretty Little Fears"

Childish Gambino – "This is America"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All the Stars"

Post Malone and 21 Savage – "Rockstar"

Best Rap Song:

Drake – "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – "King's Dead"

Eminem – "Lucky You"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – "Win"

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – "All The Stars"

Sufjan Stevens – "Mystery Of Love"

Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – "Remember Me"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – "This is Me"

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video:

The Carters – "Apes***"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Joyner Lucas – "I'm Not Racist"

Janelle Monáe – "Pynk"

Tierra Whack – "Mumbo Jumbo"