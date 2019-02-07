If there's one thing we've learned in 2018, it's that nobody should go after Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry with an offensive remark.

However, one Kiwi has missed that lesson completely, as Barry has once again hit back at a troll for body shaming her.

Last night, Barry shut down a troll who felt the need to comment on her Facebook about her thighs.

"Check out those thighs... omg who is dressing these people," the person wrote.

Advertisement

So Barry did what she does best and slapped the troll with the best comeback on Instagram.

The Seven Sharp presenter shared a close up of her thighs and her said: "Hey Glenys, here's a closeup of my thighs. I can send you a framed copy if you like, just reply with your address. Cheers, Hilary."

She also captioned the Instagram post saying: "I'm comfortable in my own body and I hope you all are too. Let's be proud of our thighs and hips and bums and bumpy bits.

"Heaven forbid they should be seen on tv."

Many fans were inspired by Barry's post and encouraged her to stay true to herself.

"Keep doing what your doing!", one wrote

Another agreed: "Love it Hilary. Well done. Too many ugly trolls online ... Btw I would kill to have thighs like yours!"

"You rock. I'm sharing this with my 12-year old girl. Thanks for the positive reinforcement and for sharing," one said.

Only a few days, Barry shared a comment from someone who "whinged" on her Facebook post from November 2017 about the gender pay gap.

"Big ups to the bloke commenting just now on a gender pay gap post on my Facebook page back in November 2017," she wrote on Twitter.