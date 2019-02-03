Lily Aldridge has given birth to her second child.

The Victoria's Secret model and her Kings of Leon rocker husband, Caleb Followill, welcomed their son Winston Roy - a brother for their six-year-old daughter Dixie - into the world earlier this week.

Lily shared a black and white photo of the tot's toes on her Instagram account and captioned the image: "[heart emoji] Winston Roy Followill [heart emoji] Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."

The couple welcomed their second baby. Photo / Getty

The 33-year-old beauty - who announced her pregnancy in August - recently spoke of how excited she was to start breastfeeding again when she had her baby.

Advertisement

She said: "I did with Dixie and I just love the experience. [I] feel very blessed I can [breastfeed] because I know it can be different for every woman and that's okay."

Lily previously revealed she has a special "bond" with her fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, because they all had children around the same time.

She said: "We [Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel] all had kids at the same time and we have this bond - it's a really nice community of model moms. I am so proud to be a mom, it's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt."

Lily also said being a parent has made her worry less about her figure and thinks people should be less judgemental.

Lily Aldridge walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty

She added: "It's been a while now since I had that moment of having to get back in shape [after giving birth], but there should be no judgement, everybody's journey is different. Of course, as I get older my body is changing, I'm a woman, but I love it. I love working out and I love being healthy but I don't judge myself so much; I don't care if I have a six-pack any more.

"I am inspired by all these amazing women who have fuller bodies and don't care about cellulite. I have cellulite, too, and I have stretch marks. When I was younger I would be like, 'Oh, my abs need to be firmer'; now I look back and I'm like, 'You were crazy! Your abs were gorgeous!'"