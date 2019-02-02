British singer Lily Allen gave an interesting answer when quizzed on her Auckland show as she landed in New Zealand this week.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Instagram two days ago that showed her arriving in Auckland.

"When you land in Auckland after a 24 hour flight and they ask you how the show's gonna be", she captioned the video.

"About as good as your mum was in bed last night," the mother-of-two quipped in response to the person questioning her.

Advertisement

'Pretty much wicked."

Yesterday Allen, famous for hits including Smile, F**k You and The Fear, dined at Amano restaurant in Britomart and attended a rehearsal for her show.

Lily Allen is in Auckland and will perform at Spark Arena tonight. Photograph Lily Allen Instagram

The show, part of Allen's No Shame tour, is at Spark Arena tonight.

It is the first time the songstress has performed in New Zealand since 2010.

No Shame is Allen's fourth album.

Promoters for the tour said it "marks a kind of rebirth" for the singer who "went back to the drawing board after several tumultuous years, eventually producing a beautifully raw and truthful set of classic pop songs that take her right back to the DIY spirit of her first two albums".

"For No Shame, she knew it was time to take it back to basics."

The album was recorded in Los Angeles and London after Allen "hit the reset button, giving herself time and space to take the pressure off and get emotionally honest with herself".

Last year Allen spoke about her life during the making of No Shame.

"In that time I got separated from my husband, and was confronting life being a single mother, and then went into another relationship," she said.

"I also had a stalker and a big court case that went with that."

Allen's stalker broke into her home and threatened her with a knife in 2015.

Now the Brit is said to be armed with "a new outlook on life and a newfound sense of purpose", and is promising an "absolutely electric" show tonight.