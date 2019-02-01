Kiwi acting superstar Melanie Lynskey and long term partner Jason Ritter took to Twitter this afternoon to confirm the birth of their first child.

Speculation over whether the actress had given birth or not had been rife on social media ever since director Neema Barnette posted a congratulatory message to the couple last December.

Despite the high interest the pair did not respond or issue a statement, a stance which led to ongoing speculation. This only heightned after a fan saw the couple with a baby at the airport and posted a photo online. Again the pair did not respond, although Ritter 'liked' the tweet.

The mystery finally came to an end today with Lynskey tweeting, "We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December. We love her so much; she's perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages."

Lynskey also wanted to clear up some facts about the birth while also revealing that she was "blasting" rap music during the delivery.

"I did NOT welcome the baby "quietly"," she wrote, "I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot."

