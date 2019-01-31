If at first you don't succeed try, try again.

That is most likely what Ariana Grande was thinking when she attempted to fix her tattoo, which was meant to say "7 Rings" in Japanese but ended up saying "BBQ grill".

However, the singer may want to get better advice after her attempt to fix it went horribly wrong.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Grande took to Instagram to show off the correction.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix," she wrote. "and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. I actually really liked you."

Her tutor had advised her to add the Japanese character for "finger" so that it would change the translation to "seven finger circle" or "seven rings".

However, the new symbol has been added underneath the character for seven, rather than in-between and above the original inking.

Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅 pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

So now her tattoo says "Japanese BBQ finger' or "a fiery finger."

Third time lucky perhaps?