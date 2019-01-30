Celine Dion has become a regular fixture at fashion shows thanks to her new look but not all of the attention has been positive.

The singer has a blunt response for critics of her slim figure and fashion-forward clothing, telling The Sun she had no time for negative comments.

"If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture," Dion said. "If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone."

Dion said she was "at the best of my life right now" and planned to "enjoy and embrace" her life.

"It's all new. It's like I'm having a second wind — 50 has been great for me," she said.

Dion, whose husband and manager Rene Angelil tragically died of cancer in 2016, previously told People how her new interest in fashion had been a welcome distraction from her grief.

"I've always loved fashion, from as far back as I can remember," she said.

"But as everyone knows, I've gone through some extremely difficult times in recent years, and I suppose that I'm spreading my wings a little bit more these days and doing so with the help of beautiful clothing and accessories."

In her interview with The Sun Dion also quashed rumours she was dating dancer Pepe Munoz, 34 after the pair were spotted together on numerous occasions.

"We're friends, we're best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he's a gentleman. He's giving me his hand to go out," Dion said.