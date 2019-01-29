An American rapper has weighed in on Air New Zealand's controversial latest safety video.

Rapper Denzel Curry was just here for the first time to perform at Auckland's Laneway Festival on Monday.

But on his way to Australia to continue his Laneway Festival tour, Curry sat through Air New Zealand's safety video before takeoff.

Fellow passenger and Twitter user Emily Scrimgeour noticed she was on the same flight as the Florida rapper.

She sent out two tweets documenting her embarrassment at the rapper being forced to watch the video, which features actor Julian Dennison, and local musicians Kings, Randa and Theia, rapping and singing about plane safety to the tune of Run DMC's 1986 hit It's Tricky.

She wrote: "Sat behind Denzel Curry(!!) on my flight to welly- watching him watch the air nz safety rap has to be the peak second hand embarrassment experience of my life lol."

She followed that up with a second tweet that said: "To be fair he seemed to find it funny and even complimented Kings' flow but hearing him say "it's still going" about 2 mins in was a serious low point."

Curry noticed her tweets once landing in Australia and replied: "that shit was funny".

Even the Laneway Festival chimed in, apologising for the video.

(sorry) 😓 — Laneway Festival NZ (@lanewayfestNZ) January 29, 2019

Curry is the latest performer to comment on the safety clip, which everyone flying via Air New Zealand is forced to watch before takeoff.

It includes Kings rapping lyrics like, "Place over your nose and mouth / pull on both sides of the elastic /Don't worry if the bag doesn't inflate / it blows like magic," and, "Make sure your mask is fitting legit / Before you go helping the kids."

When Anderson .Paak was here recently, he posted a photo of Dennison performing in the clip with an emoji of a forehead slap on social media.

And when Donald Glover brought his Pharos festival to New Zealand in November, his tour manager replied to someone who'd asked if we'd forced the Atlanta star to watch the "terrible Air NZ safety video" by saying: "Yes, yes you did."

Air NZ's is known for releasing creative, star-studded safety videos but their latest has proven to be more divisive than usual.

Curry is known for his dark take on hip-hop and fiery performers, and Herald critics called his Laneway show "incendiary" and one of the best acts of the day.

If you haven't yet seen the Air New Zealand safety video, or for some reason would like to rewatch it, here it is, in its entirety: