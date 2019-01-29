Zac Efron playing one of the most famous serial killers of all time in a film has caused lots of controversies online, prompting a Ted Bundy survivor to weigh in on the actor's portrayal.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin survived a shooting by Ted Bundy when he crept into her room at Florida State University's Chi Omega house in 1978.

Rubin has revealed to TMZ that she didn't mind Efron's "hot take" as Bundy, on the trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Zac Efron and Ted Bundy. Photos / Voltage Pictures, Getty Images

"I don't have a problem with people looking at it, and as long as they understand that what they're watching wasn't a normal person," she told TMZ.

Advertisement

"I believe that in order to show him exactly the way he was, it's not really glorifying him, but it's showing him, and when they do say positive and wonderful things about him ... that's what they saw, that's what Bundy wanted you to see."

However, she said that film did glorify the serial killer more than it should, but that everyone should see it and understand who Bundy was as a person, even when he seemed like the perfect person.

"I think hopefully it will make women [...] be more aware of their surroundings and be cautious. He had different tactics that he used for people to help him get in cars or do things, and in your gut, if you just feel that something doesn't feel right, just say no."

Controversy first began after a trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile launched last Friday.

A scene from the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Those who watched it, particularly women, felt conflicted about Efron's portrayal of being a nice, good-looking guy when in real life Bundy was a sick serial killer.

"Imagine you had a daughter who was raped before being murdered and then decades later an edgy thriller about the man who did it is made, where he's portrayed as some cool, impressive guy rather than the disgusting animal he was, honestly sickening," @_kitto_ tweeted.

Her post has since earned over 41,000 retweets and 140,000 likes.

Others agreed with her response, criticising the film for its depiction of Bundy.

stop 👏 romanticizing 👏 violent 👏men 👏👏👏 https://t.co/mKRpcuk2RP — Becca 💛 ECCC Q8 (@rfarrowster) January 27, 2019

What gets me is he would have loveddd that there’s a big Hollywood movie being made about him. With how much he spoke about himself, this is exactly what he would have wanted. Just doesn’t feel right. — M 👻 (@TooManyHiccups) January 27, 2019

the ppl saying you don't get it are ignoring the point. who gives AF if Bundy was actually like this...why tf are we still making movies about that little bitch?



he was executed. no actor should be paid to depict him and introduce him to a new generation. — cj (@camjamesraps) January 27, 2019

dude, the mere fact that they cast zac efron when he looks nothing like bundy just SHOWS the intent was to romanticize the sucker. showing he was a “normal” dude who was well-liked in his community and portraying him as a “sexy devil” are two different things — 𝐳𝐨𝐞 (@TequilaSpleen) January 27, 2019

This thread is making blood come out of my eyes. The only way Ted Bundy should ever be portrayed is as the awkward, insecure, snivelling little worm *he actually came off as most of the time to people that knew him*. https://t.co/CUz7TRM67L — Nazgul Queen @ TCAF 🔞 (@celineorelse) January 27, 2019

However, others pointed out that the portrayal was accurate as Bundy was charming and preyed upon those around him.

It’s through Liz, his girlfriend’s perspective who believed that Ted was innocent. And so many people thought the same and the trailer is trying to show that. — Zaylor Swifron 🥰🥳 (@lovingzacwasred) January 26, 2019

(2/2) even the people you wouldn’t expect this from are capable of wreaking this much havoc. — zoz 🦋 (@arabian_kitten) January 26, 2019