A British news anchor has mocked an Australian singer who went viral after revealing she'd had a tattoo of Harry Styles on her right cheek.
Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold showed off his own faux tattoo - an image of controversial presenter Piers Morgan on his left cheek.
He showed off his fake ink on Instagram first with the pun: "Good Morgan Britain."
Arnold's cheeky face tatt was done after New Zealand-born, Gold Coast-based singer Kelsy Karter revealed she'd had a permanent tattoo of Harry Styles placed on her right cheek.
She wrote alongside the snaps: "Mama, look what I made me do."
Karter, who makes blues-tinged pop-rock, has also released a song and music video called 'Harry'.
She'd earlier hinted that she had a special present ready for Styles on his birthday on February 2.
She told i-D magazine last year she admired Styles for leaving One Direction going "off on his own".
"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she told the publication.