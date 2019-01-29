A British news anchor has mocked an Australian singer who went viral after revealing she'd had a tattoo of Harry Styles on her right cheek.

Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold showed off his own faux tattoo - an image of controversial presenter Piers Morgan on his left cheek.

He showed off his fake ink on Instagram first with the pun: "Good Morgan Britain."

Arnold's cheeky face tatt was done after New Zealand-born, Gold Coast-based singer Kelsy Karter revealed she'd had a permanent tattoo of Harry Styles placed on her right cheek.

She wrote alongside the snaps: "Mama, look what I made me do."

mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019

Karter, who makes blues-tinged pop-rock, has also released a song and music video called 'Harry'.

She'd earlier hinted that she had a special present ready for Styles on his birthday on February 2.

She told i-D magazine last year she admired Styles for leaving One Direction going "off on his own".

"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she told the publication.