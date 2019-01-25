Game of Thrones

star Maisie Williams has admitted that "no one will be satisfied" with the shows ending this year.

The HBO series is close to airing its final eighth season this autumn, with speculation rife as to how the series will draw to a close.

The 21-year-old actress has played Arya Stark in the hit fantasy series since it began in 2011.

However, Williams thinks the ending will leave some dissatisfied.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: "I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends].

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. Photo / Supplied

"I don't think anyone wants it to end but I'm really proud of this final season."

She added: "It's going to be really weird when it's done and every day it's a step closer to it not being a part of my life anymore."

The Sun reports that having grown up on the show, Williams also added how bizarre it felt that the series was coming to an end.

Her comments come after her co-star Emilia Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen - recently revealed the emotional toll the ending of the series had on her.

Emilia Clarke in the role of Daenerys Targaryen. Photo / HBO

She said: "It's over and I cried like a baby on the last day. I felt completely lost.

"Ten years is a long time. It's like losing an actual limb.

"I was 22 — a child — when I first walked on the Game of Thrones set. I grew up with her."

Meanwhile, the episode lengths are reportedly very long, after the eighth season appeared to be leaked.