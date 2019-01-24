Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang has died following an accident during a military training exercise in New Zealand, the Singaporean Ministry of Defence says.

The 28-year-old actor, also known as Pang Wei Chong, was taking part in the exercise at the Waiouru training area, south of Taupo on the North Island.

He was carrying out repair work inside a self-propelled Howitzer, a small tank, with two other Singapore Armed Forces personnel on January 19 when the accident occurred, the ministry said today.

He sustained injuries to his abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered.

After the accident he was rushed to Waikato Hospital and underwent a number of surgeries.

Dr Teo Li Tserng, Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was flown in to assist the local team.

Tragically, Pang passed away last night.

An independent inquiry will investigate the circumstances leading to his death.

"Despite surgical attempts to repair damaged organs and putting him on artificial life support, CFC (NS) Pang succumbed to the injuries and passed away," the Singapore Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Singapore has a policy of mandatory conscription of young men into the armed forces, police force or civil defence force.

Distraught fans took to social media to criticise the policy after news of Pang's death.

Pang started out as a child actor and starred in various TV shows and movies.

Pang's family shared their grief on his Instagram account this morning, writing: "Throughout the past few days in the hospital, it has been a difficult time for us. Every news that were brought upon us since his last op was devastating, with little signs of hope on his recovery."

"We all broke down when the medical team spoke to us that his condition is worsening and we should be prepared for the worst. We're going to lose a brother. And my parents are going to lose their precious son whom is only 28. Thus I seek everybody's kind understanding that we are unable to comment further during these precarious time."

hearing the news of aloysius pang’s death really is like hearing the news of jonghyun’s death.



you had a bright future ahead of you. you were so excited to act in the your upcoming new mediacorp drama as the male lead. n mindef took it all away from you. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OhFJ3pu2A9 — ᴍᴋ (@kihyuntuans) January 23, 2019

aloysius pang was like a crush i had when i was a kid back then 16 years ago. while watching him act on the tv, in my head i was thinking "this is the man i wanna marry". sad to know national service took another life, this feels like receiving jong hyun news again — Thanos (yourfavidol) 🔴🌑 (@yourfavidol) January 23, 2019

Aloysius Pang was literally part of mine and so many other people’s childhood, he was so ALIVE and vibrant in his acting career its so difficult to accept that he’s gone, especially at such a young age rip — Shanza ♥ (@shannonkreissl) January 23, 2019

Really really devastated to hear about what happened to Aloysius Pang 💔 — JianHao F² Tan (@thejianhaotan) January 23, 2019

The New Zealand Defence Force said its soldiers were not involved when the incident occurred.

"The soldier was taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior which is an annual live-firing exercise held in Waiouru," a Defence spokeswoman said.

"The New Zealand Defence Force hosts Exercise Thunder Warrior and provides administrative support and liaison officers but was not taking part in this year's exercise."