Gotti, John Travolta's biopic about American-Italian gangster John Gotti, has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

In nominations announced yesterday, Gotti, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders all earned six nominations.

Nominated for worst picture are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.

With Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump in Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 for worst actor.

Advertisement

It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo. Melania Trump is up for worst supporting actress.

Winners will be revealed February 23, a day before the annual Oscars are revealed. The "Razzies" are the Golden Raspberry Awards, and winners get a spray-painted golf-ball-sized raspberry mounted on Super 8mm film reel.

- AP