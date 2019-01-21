An actor who plays a bloodthirsty Saxon king on TV was forced out of his home – by the children's author living in the flat below.

Ivan Kaye, 57, was subjected to almost two years of harassment by Amanda Lees, 55 according to DailyMail.

The writer's 'frighteningly angry' behaviour involved constantly banging on the ceiling of her West London flat and screaming at him in a terrifying 'vendetta', Mr Kaye said.

Photo / YouTube

He has now been awarded almost £100,000 ($190,000 NZ) in compensation from her after a county court judge found that Miss Lees had harassed him.

Mr Kaye, who stars as King Aelle in the gritty History Channel drama series Vikings and was in last year's BBC adaptation of The Woman In White, said in a statement that Miss Lees' behaviour had a 'dramatic effect' on his wellbeing.

'I was exhausted, depressed and mortified that I had moved into a property with such an unstable and vicious neighbour,' he told Judge Richard Roberts at Central London County Court.

'There was a constant flow of veiled threats, intimidating emails, unsigned notes, banging, screaming and obstruction of maintenance.

'I soon grew too embarrassed to invite any friends or visitors, as before we got through the front door Miss Lees would start screaming and shouting and banging on the door, or even call the police, which was utterly humiliating.

'I walked on eggshells for 21 months. It made me desperately unhappy and forced me to be solitary in the flat. I became depressed, frightened, lonely and a prisoner in my own home.'

In court last August, Mr Kaye said he knew Miss Lees had concerns over noise when he bought the flat above hers in Ravenscourt Park in 2013. He did his best to calm her by organising a meeting when he moved in, but she refused to open her door, he said.

What followed was a 'vendetta', he said, adding that Miss Lees' shouting and screaming sounded 'like someone being murdered'. He resorted to 'camping out' on the upper floor of his maisonette, before moving out and renting the flat to students.

Miss Lees' behaviour continued, however. Alexandra Skinner, who was 19 when she moved in, told the judge: 'The banging and shouting continued every day. We spent the whole time in fear. Miss Lees' manner was petrifying and harsh.'

In the end Mr Kaye sold his flat for £69,000 below its £700,000 market value. Judge Roberts said: 'I find that Mr Kaye's distress was the reasonably foreseeable consequence of Miss Lees' harassment.'

Miss Lees was not legally represented and did not give evidence during the hearing of the civil harassment and nuisance claims.

In response to a complaint by another tenant, she denied doing anything wrong, the judge noted.

He ordered Miss Lees to pay Mr Kaye a total of £96,963, plus £50,000 towards his legal bills.