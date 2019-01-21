Trump's climate snow job

Every year for a decade, the World Economic Forum has released the Global Risks Report. For the third year running "extreme weather" induced by climate change is the top concern, with the growing tension between the world's major powers making it harder to mobilise collective action to take on climate change. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who pulled the US out of the Paris climate change agreement, tweets about the snow storm affecting large parts of the US with "wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!" Surgeon Eugene Gu replies: "Trump calls the media fake news but he dangerously spreads his own conspiracy theories and denies the overwhelming scientific evidence for climate change. Just because it is cold outside does not mean climate change is not real. Weather is not the same as climate."

Chickens descended from pterodactyl

A reader writes: "After carving the chook for lunch the other day the remains proved chickens are descended from the pterodactyl."

App receives pope's blessing

Pope Francis has introduced ClickToPray, an app for communal prayer. "The internet and social media are a resource of our time," he declared from a balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square. The app has a timeline of prayers from users - similar to a social media feed. People write prayers for weddings, celebrations, illnesses and more, and others can click to pray with them or comment. A prayer in English asks for employment "where I can make a difference", while another in Italian seeks an end to international borders. The pope has made earnest efforts to embrace technology, tweeting frequently and calling the web "a gift from God". Now he's given his followers a way to turn on their smart devices and see what the Catholic Church's leader is praying for. (Via NPR.org)

