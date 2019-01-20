Cardi B has been caught up in a feud with Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren and has threatened to "dog walk" her.

It was all set off by Cardi's viral Instagram post lamenting the federal government shutdown and blasting President Donald Trump.

Lahren tweeted at the rapper mocking her as "the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats" and Cardi immediately clapped back saying: "Leave me alone, I will dog walk you".

"Dog walk" is a slang term implying a severe beating - either physical or verbal.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Not at all bothered, Lahren simply tweeted back: "I'm sure you would. Still doesn't make your political rambling any less moronic."

Rather than continue on with threats or name calling, Cardi B switched tactics.

She tweeted: "You're so blinded with racism that you don't even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!"

It was after that tweet that US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx where Cardi grew up, weighed in.

She tweeted: "Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn't been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang. Y'all just found it on Twitter."

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

This unlikely feud comes after Cardi B's Instagram post at the weekend in which she suggested Trump supporters should carry the load of the government shutdown.

She even completed the post with the caption: "mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass"

The shutdown, triggered in part by the president's demands for more than $5 billion to build a border wall, is quickly approaching its second month and is the longest in U.S. history.