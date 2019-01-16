Ewan McGregor's eldest daughter has lashed out at the actor, calling him an "a**hole" online.

Clara McGregor, 22, made the comment on Instagram after posting a photo of her mum Eve Mavrakis in a bikini.

"My mother, ladies & gentlemen. 50 is the new 30 apparently," Clara wrote in the caption.

A fan jokingly replied, "Keep her away from your boyfriends," to which Clara responded, "I keep her away from a**hole men who leave my goddess of a mother."

Clara hasn't been on good terms with her dad since the actor separated from her mum in 2017 after 22 years of marriage.

When McGregor filed for divorce at the start of 2018 he cited "irreconcilable differences", but it's believed the marriage broke down after the actor fell in love with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan McGregor with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Clara's latest comment comes after she criticised Winstead online in July last year. She seemingly took exception to the caption of a photo of Winstead which labelled the actor one of the world's most beautiful women.

"Most beautiful and talented woman on Earth? Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash," Clara wrote on Instagram.

She later addressed her comments in an interview with The Times, saying, "It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset.

"There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment.

"I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mum. I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologise for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird."

Ewan McGregor with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photo / Getty Images

Clara told The Times that even though she had sided with her mum after the split, she still loved her dad.

"I'm still very close to my dad. I love him and I always will," she said in August last year.

"The relationship's not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he's gone about things, I'll always love him and I hope he's happy, you know?"