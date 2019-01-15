Viewers were left horrified when a journalist was unexpectedly attacked during a live broadcast from the scene of a mass overdose in California.

Meaghan Mackey was livestreaming a report for news station KRCR at the scene of a major fentanyl overdose in Chico.

Mackey turned the camera around to show viewers the scene when a woman approached her and started accusing her of being "disrespectful".

Photo / KRCR7

"This is disrespectful, do you understand that," the unknown woman can be heard asking.

She then begins screaming at Mackey, saying: "Its disrespectful b**ch get the f**k out of here!"

At this point the woman appears to strike Mackey, with the camera falling to the ground and a scream ringing out in the background.

It is understood police intervened quickly and pulled the woman away.

Mackey posted a series of tweets after the altercation.

"As many of you know, I was attacked and assaulted at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico, California last night. I was doing my job, reporting the facts on a major incident during a Facebook live for my news station," she tweeted.

"I am thankful for the quick response from law enforcement. I am also very appreciative of all the support I've received from colleagues, viewers, friends and family. I am still shaken up, but am doing okay. I stand with all journalists working in defence of the truth."

The station released a statement on Twitter following the incident saying Mackey was "shaken up but okay".

Police say people in the home suffered from a "mass overdose" of the synthetic opioid fentanyl which left one man dead and 14 more hospitalised.

Of those, two were discharged and seven were in good condition by Monday (local time).