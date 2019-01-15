No one inside the Trump White House was safe on Sunday's "Family Guy."

The episode, titled "Trump Guy," targeted everyone in the president's orbit, from his daughter Tiffany Trump to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and laid on punchlines about the president's hair, his makeup and his hand size.

The much-loved series' take-down of the President was applauded by fans on social media with one calling it the "funniest episode of all time".

Family Guy accurately portrayed the idiot in the White House, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/rEK6P6Iko3 — Ben Salinas (@thirdben) January 14, 2019

Can’t believe I’m saying this, but tonight’s Donald Trump ep of #FamilyGuy was not only the best FG ever but the funniest, most SAVAGE, most on-point episode of a comedy I’ve seen since November 2016. NO ONE in that grifter family was spared. Bravo, @SethMacFarlane!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9vjUF7A3X0 — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) January 14, 2019

Just watched last night's new episode of #FamilyGuy, funniest episode of all time. It's so easy to make fun of @realDonaldTrump. He's just a big orange target. — RTK (@RTK4Life) January 14, 2019

However, not everyone appreciated it, with right-wing viewers insisting it was "pathetic" and a "terrible" installment of "one of the worst shows ever invented."

Man this #FamilyGuy episode is terrible. Its just stating facts about Trump and pretending its a joke and then have Meg just get sexually assaulted by Trump and have her family not believe her until they catch him doing it and then pretend Peter is noble for standing up to him? — Necroxis (@Necroxis9) January 14, 2019

Family Guy is a low class humor show. That is part of its charm and why I watch it. But this Trump episode is just a liberal whine fest with disgusting jokes about Ivanka and her dad. Its pathetic. Its not even humorous. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 14, 2019

#FamilyGuy is exposing the Trump Derangement Syndrome in Hollywood, they hate him so much that they’ll write an entire episode of garbage just to try to mock him nationally. Couple of good jokes thrown into an otherwise dumpster fire episode. Trump sucks blah blah get over it. — Kurtis E (@eugenemasonry) January 14, 2019

For all the laughs and poking fun, there was one serious subject that the Fox cartoon's showrunners particularly wanted to address: Assault.

Meg, the sullen teenager of the Griffin clan, is groped in the episode by President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office.

"The only point in using Meg was to show that men like Trump can attempt to prey on vulnerable people," Rich Appel explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's clearly offensive and gross and not appropriate."

The episode's "Mr. Griffin Goes to Washington"-style plot is pretty straightforward. Peter, the family's patriarch, is hired as Trump's press secretary and the whole gang relocates to the swamp. After being confused repeatedly for Chris Christie at a "fancy dinner" in the White House, Meg runs into Ivanka Trump. Ivanka gives the teenager a makeover before introducing her to the president, who the first daughter describes as "kinda like my boyfriend."

During the Oval Office meeting, Meg excitedly goes on and on about how great it is to meet the commander in chief. While she prattles away, we see cartoon Trump reach below the viewers' line of sight to grab Meg inappropriately. The showrunners specifically didn't want to show the actual touching.

"We wanted to touch on this aspect of Trump's public face, without putting Meg in too compromised a position," said Appel of his animated star. The focus of the episode, he added, was not the assault itself but the reaction to it: Meg's parents, Lois and Peter, don't believe her story.

"You're still going to work for that man after he assaulted me?" Meg asks Peter as he heads out the door and back to 1600 Penn to report for duty.

Eventually the truth comes out and the rest of the episode is an extended fight scene between Peter and Trump as the two men battle it out all over Washington's monuments and museums. It takes a random cameo from "hunky" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the cartoon bloodshed.

Peter, a constant source of put-downs on the show, is eventually called a hypocrite by Trump for condemning the president's bad behavior.

"We're a cartoon," Peter counters. "You could turn us off. You're the president. We can't turn you off and you're on like all the time."

For his part, Appel said he hoped that if Trump watches the episode he become a "Family Guy" fan.

"So, you know, I can dream," he said.