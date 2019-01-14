Engaged: Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, after a whirlwind (in other words, that was fast!) romance.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" he wrote on Instagram. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to go boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger attends a premiere. Photo / Getty

The message accompanied a photo of the couple embracing, a large engagement ring on her finger.

Schwarzenegger later posted the same photo to her account, adding a message to her new fiancé: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Advertisement

Photo / Instagram

Photos first turned up in tabloids last summer of "Jurassic World" star Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, who is the daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and his daughter Katherine attend Trust Your Senses At DVF for Fashion's Night Out on September 8, 2011. Photo / Getty

A sweet courtship was chronicled on social media and through paparazzi pics: church dates, ice cream runs and meet-the-fam dinners.

It will be the first marriage for Schwarzenegger, an author, and the second for Pratt, who split from actress Anna Faris in 2017. The former couple has a 6-year-old son.