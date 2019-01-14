Bad news, nostalgia fans: Craig David and the All Saints are no longer coming to New Zealand.

The British pop acts were set to headline Vine Days in Auckland on January 27 alongside local acts Aaradhna and Open Souls.

But promoters Frontier Touring said the festival had been cancelled due to "unanticipated scheduling commitments".

Due to unanticipated scheduling commitments, Villa Maria’s Vine Days — featuring Craig David, All Saints, Aardhna and... Posted by Vine Days on Wednesday, 9 January 2019

The show was part of a wave of nostalgia acts coming to New Zealand, including Usher and Lil Jon, who headlined Friday Jams late last year, and Aqua and Blue, who are headlining So Pop in February.

Advertisement

Gutted that Vine Days is cancelled. Don't care about Craig David but was so wanted to see @AllSaintsOffic perform in New Zealand for the first time! Any chance of an intimate standalone gig, ladies? Happy to organise it! @melblatt @ShazAllSaints @Nicole_Appleton @NatAllSaints — Aaron (@Aaron_Halliwell) January 10, 2019

Craig David's biggest hit Walking Away was released in 2000. The All Saints are known for their cover of Under the Bridge, from their 1997 debut.

Full refunds are available to ticketholders.