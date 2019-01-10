Daniel Craig is reportedly avoiding alcohol and unhealthy food to get in shape for 'Bond 25'.

The 50-year-old actor - who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Rachel Weisz in September - is refraining from eating anything bad for him as he prepares for his final stint as the suave spy in 2020.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the 'Casino Royale' star decided not to attend a recent BAFTA bash with his 48-year-old spouse - who has 12-year-old son Henry with Darren Aronofsky - and was avoiding the wine and canapés on offer at the Golden Globes, opting for water and a protein bar.

An onlooker told the tabloid: "Daniel was clearly adamant he wouldn't be tempted by the alcohol, canapes, haute cuisine and desserts.

"On Saturday, Rachel attended the BAFTA party but he stayed in. Then at the Golden Globes, he preferred water to wine and was chewing a protein bar."

He's also reported to have turned down 007's favourite beverage, a martini, shaken not stirred, at a Globes after-party.

Actor Daniel Craig poses as James Bond. Photo / Getty

The 'Layer Cake' star - who also has 27-year-old daughter Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon - previously revealed he discovered a failsafe hangover cure which he believes to be the "difference between life and death".

He explained: "There's this thing called Pedialyte. It's basically a diuretic; you give it to kids who are dehydrated. If you wake up in the morning and you've got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot...you can carry on drinking!

"[I learned it from] Mark Wahlberg. Who I don't know, but I was told that's what Mark swears by. It's the difference between life and death as far as I'm concerned."

The 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actor "mourns" his days of going to pubs as fame makes it hard to go out drinking and find new places to socialise.

He said: "I mourn it slightly. I like to have a drink, and I love pubs and I love finding new pubs and places to socialise. But that has a limit on it now."