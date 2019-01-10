A few years ago, Network 10 newsreader Natarsha Belling once wore what some eagle-eyed viewers referred to as a "penis-shaped" jacket because of its unfortunate neckline.

It ended up going viral — worldwide.

The unforgettable jacket has made yet another comeback, this time donned by Channel 9 presenter Samantha Heathwood during a broadcast this week.

The placement of Heathwood's white top underneath the jacket only made the outfit of choice look ruder.

The innocently shaped jacket has a collar that is rounded at the shoulders and it is extended further down the chest and finished with a zip.

Someone in the wardrobe department, probably: "It's been a couple years, no-one will notice." pic.twitter.com/rRRyBwEyyt — Triple M Sydney (@TripleMSydney) January 7, 2019

It didn't take long for the memes to start rolling in with viewers flooding social media feeds with a side-by-side image of Belling and Heathwood wearing the unfortunately shaped jacket.

Viewers joked it was a "d**k move" for the channel to make her wear it.

"Well, it's pointing in the right direction!" one said.

"Woah that's even worse than before … this time spillage," another Twitter user added.

But not everyone had bad things to say about the penis jacket, with someone writing: "Who the hell notices this sh*t"

One user came to the Heathwood's defence saying, "You people are so catty; so what, it looks good on her!"

Perhaps the wardrobe team hoped people would forget the second time round as Triple M pointed out.

"Someone in the wardrobe department probably (thought): 'It's been a couple years, no-one will notice.'"

All-in-all, it wasn't a hard act to follow.

Back in 2016, Ten Eyewitness newsreader Natarsha Belling wore the article of clothing while reading a weekend bulletin.

The image was shared on social media where it quickly went viral.

Not the first time: Other newsreaders have previously been caught up the in the gaffe including former Channel Seven newsreader Melissa Doyle (left) and Channel Nine's Eva Milic (right).

Other newsreaders have previously been caught up the in the fashion gaffe including former Channel Seven newsreader Melissa Doyle, Channel Nine's Eva Milic back in 2014 and ABC's Leigh Sales in 2010.