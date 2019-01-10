Melissa McCarthy has revealed she was once asked her about her "tremendous size" in an interview.

In a profile with InStyle magazine, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up about some of the body shaming she has experienced throughout her career.

McCarthy revealed an encounter with an interviewer that took place when she was promoting 2011's hit comedy Bridesmaids.

"(It was) with somebody who later lost his job for a conversation he had on a bus with someone else," she said. "He kept asking, "Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?

"I just remember all the blood drained out of me. I thought, 'With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly'."

McCarthy also revealed she was called "grotesque" while doing press for a more recent film.

"Years ago I was at a press conference for either The Heat or Tammy, and somebody from a very big organization kept asking me, 'Why do you always feel the need to be so grotesque?'

"He goes, 'You look sloppy, you're not wearing any makeup, your hair is not done, you're yelling at people.' I was like, 'OK, so have you ever asked this of a guy? I'm playing a character. You need to get out more if you don't think there are real women like that.'"

Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Photo / AP

The actress - this year earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lee Israel in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me - said her experiences reflect a double standard in Hollywood.

"It happens all the time, to the point where it's fascinating because they don't do it to men," she said. "Not to be a jerk or single him out, but when John Goodman was heavier, did anybody ever talk about his girth?"

McCarthy has picked up Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me, which is now playing in New Zealand cinemas.