Kevin Hart is "done" with the controversy over his historic homophobic tweets.

The 39-year-old actor has spoken out twice to apologise for the tweets which were resurfaced when he was announced as the host for the 2019 Oscars next month - which he then stepped down from amid the controversy - but says he won't be giving the situation "any more energy", as he's "over" it.

He said: "I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me. That's why I said for the last time, I'm addressing this. There's no more conversation about it. I'm literally over that.

I'm over the moment. I'm about today. If [my apology is] accepted today, great. If it's not, it's nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands, so I'm done with it. I'm over it.

"I have explained how I've evolved, which makes me say I'm over it. I'm not saying how I've changed anymore … I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am. I've done it. I've done it several times … I'm just done."

The 'Night School' star believes that no matter how many times he addresses the situation some people still won't be happy, so he's chosen not to speak about the topic any more.

He added: "There is no ending to it. If you keep feeding this energy, then it's going to grow. You're not getting no more of my energy from it. I'm not giving no more because it shows that it's endless, so I'm not shutting down the questions.

"I hear everything you're saying, but I want everybody to know I'm done with it. It's a choice that I personally made to say, 'I'm not addressing it anymore.' That's not from an angry place. It's just from a place of it's never going to really end. I'm done with it. So if people choose to continue to let it grow, then do what you got to do."

Kevin has recently claimed he's reconsidering his decision to walk away from the Oscars as the award show still hasn't found a replacement host, but now says he isn't going to be working on the ceremony this year.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he said: "No. I'm not hosting the Oscars this year. It's hard to predict what can happen … right now I don't have the time."

-Bang! Showbiz