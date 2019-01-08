R. Kelly is reportedly being criminally investigated following the release of Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation over the past few days as a direct result of the allegations made in the series.

Investigators have been reaching out to several survivors featured in the series, and TMZ says it has confirmed Asante McGee, one of the women who allegedly escaped R. Kelly's home, is among them.

The attorney for Joycelyn Savage's family has also reportedly been contacted and is speaking to investigators.

TMZ reports investigators have been asking for contact information from others who lived in Kelly's former Atlanta home or have any relevant knowledge, and they've apparently been flooded with calls since the series aired.