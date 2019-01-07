It was a Golden Globes full of surprises complete with shock wins and the obligatory tear-jerking speeches.

Hollywood stars are partying the night away after the 2019 Golden Globes at a series of glitzy A-list after parties.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek — who beat hot favourite Bradley Cooper to take out best actor in a drama — was the toast of the town as he partied with co-star Lucy Boynton.

Brian May of Queen and Rami Malek. Photo / Getty Images

American star Malek and British actress Boynton recently confirmed their relationship after meeting on the set of the Freddie Mercury biopic.

The night's other big shock winner, best drama actress Glenn Close, held her Golden Globe proudly as she made her way into the after-party at the Beverly Hilton.

Glenn Close. Photo / Getty Images

While many female stars wore the usual ubiquitous black, after last year's #TimesUp monochromatic tribute to women, some actresses felt like a change and this year's awards saw splashes of dramatic colour, such as Patricia Clarkson's sexy gown.

Patricia Clarkson. Photo / Getty Images

Jim Carrey made a grand entrance at the InStyle and Warner Bros party with his new love, his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The pair made their debut as a couple at the ceremony.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga. Photo / Getty Images

The seemingly ageless Catherine Zeta Jones looked stunning in a green satin ball gown as she arrived at the Netflix bash with her husband Michael Douglas, who earlier won for his role in The Kominsky Method.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party. Photo / Getty Images

Model and TV host Heidi Klum turned heads at the InStyle party in a daring dress that left little to the imagination. The stunning mum-of-four was also rocking a huge diamond ring after her recent engagement to Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum attends Amazon Prime Video's Golden Glove Awards after party. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie Isla Fisher partied with Kate Beckinsale.

Isla Fisher and Kate Beckinsale attend the Netflix 2019 Golden Globes After Party. Photo / Getty Images

The ever flawless Beckinsale had fashion watchers talking at the InStyle party when she arrived in an eye-catching strapless gown with sheer panels.

Hollywood beauty Jenna Dewan showed off her amazingly toned physique in a revealing black dress with a cut-out side.

Jenna Dewan attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party. Photo / Getty Images

Music superstar Taylor Swift also put in an appearance while the ceremony's hosts, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, had a much-needed relaxing drink in the bar at their own private bash.

Taylor Swift attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party. Photo / Getty Images