It was a Golden Globes full of surprises complete with shock wins and the obligatory tear-jerking speeches.
Hollywood stars are partying the night away after the 2019 Golden Globes at a series of glitzy A-list after parties.
Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek — who beat hot favourite Bradley Cooper to take out best actor in a drama — was the toast of the town as he partied with co-star Lucy Boynton.
American star Malek and British actress Boynton recently confirmed their relationship after meeting on the set of the Freddie Mercury biopic.
The night's other big shock winner, best drama actress Glenn Close, held her Golden Globe proudly as she made her way into the after-party at the Beverly Hilton.
While many female stars wore the usual ubiquitous black, after last year's #TimesUp monochromatic tribute to women, some actresses felt like a change and this year's awards saw splashes of dramatic colour, such as Patricia Clarkson's sexy gown.
Jim Carrey made a grand entrance at the InStyle and Warner Bros party with his new love, his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The pair made their debut as a couple at the ceremony.
The seemingly ageless Catherine Zeta Jones looked stunning in a green satin ball gown as she arrived at the Netflix bash with her husband Michael Douglas, who earlier won for his role in The Kominsky Method.
Model and TV host Heidi Klum turned heads at the InStyle party in a daring dress that left little to the imagination. The stunning mum-of-four was also rocking a huge diamond ring after her recent engagement to Tom Kaulitz.
Aussie Isla Fisher partied with Kate Beckinsale.
The ever flawless Beckinsale had fashion watchers talking at the InStyle party when she arrived in an eye-catching strapless gown with sheer panels.
Hollywood beauty Jenna Dewan showed off her amazingly toned physique in a revealing black dress with a cut-out side.
Music superstar Taylor Swift also put in an appearance while the ceremony's hosts, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, had a much-needed relaxing drink in the bar at their own private bash.