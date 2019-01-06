As the 76th annual Golden Globes get underway in Los Angeles, its Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born that is expected to dominate.

The reinterpretation of the enduring Hollywood love story stars Lady Gaga alongside Cooper — who also wrote and directed it — has everything Hollywood loves — fame, music, alcoholism and love.

It's the favourite for taking out gongs in Best Picture (Drama), Best Actress (Drama) for Gaga, Best Song for Shallow and Best Actor (Drama) for Cooper.

It's main competition is set to come from another musical film, Bohemian Rhapsody, whose star Rami Malek some believe could pull off the acting upset over Cooper.

Both films are up for Best Picture (Drama) — against Black Panther, BlacKkKlansmanand If Beale Street Could Talk.

Meanwhile, though the Christian Bale-led political drama Vice — the story of former US vice-president Dick Cheney — has six nominations (the most of any film), it is Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, a period power struggle set in the 18th century English court of Queen Anne, that is the most decorated film of the bunch.

So far this awards season, there has been no deviation from the acclaim for The Favourite trio of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg are hosting the Golden Globes. Photo / Getty

Emily Blunt, nominated twice this year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Best Actress for Mary Poppins Returns and Best Supporting Actress for A Quiet Place) could give Colman a run for her money, as both are up for the Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) category.

Last year's ceremony was the first major awards show after the birth of the #MeToo movement. Female attendees wore black in solidarity, with presenter Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the "all male" directing nominees.

A year later, Hollywood remains consumed with gender inequality and highly placed men have continued to fall. But this year's best director nominees are also all male again.

Up for the director's gong alongside Cooper are Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) and Adam McKay (Vice).

How much these subjects will be discussed in the broadcast, to be hosted by the unexpected pairing of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, is unknown. Samberg and Oh have said they're hoping to set a lively and carefree tone. Oh, the star of the BBC America drama series Killing Eve, is also a nominee.

Actor Christian Bale. Photo / Getty

The lines between film and TV are particularly blurred at this year's Globes as more and more Hollywood stars take roles on the small screen.

In fact, there are just as many movie stars nominated in the TV categories as there are in the film categories.

Among them: Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Jim Carrey (Kidding), Amy Adams (up for both film Vice and TV miniseries Sharp Objects) Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose), Penelope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) and Laura Dern (The Tale).