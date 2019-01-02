Olivia Newton-John reportedly has weeks to live as she struggles to overcome her third bout of cancer.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2017.

She also has a tumour in the base of her spine. It is the Grease star's third cancer in her lifetime, but she has managed to successfully overcome it twice.

Olivia Newton-John looks on during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Runon September 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / File

A report claims the 70-year-old's health has rapidly deteriorated, but she is "clinging on to life" so she can see her daughter Chloe Lattanzi get married in early 2019.

Advertisement

"Olivia's bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe's wedding day," a source allegedly told Radar Online.

The star lives on a ranch in California with her husband John Easterling, where she is reportedly planning to spend her final days.

Another news site, Now to Love reports people close to the 70-year-old say she is struggling to fight off her latest cancer and her prognosis is now "weeks, not months".

In September, Newton-John told Sunrise presenters David Koch and Samantha Armytage: "I'm treating it naturally and doing really well."