YouTube sensation Cameron Dallas has been arrested and charged with assault during a New Year trip to Aspen at the weekend.

The 24-year-old American actor and internet personality was staying with friends at the Hyatt Residence Club Grand Aspen, in the small ski resort town in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, when the incident occurred.

Internet personality Cameron Dallas at this year's New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Local media outlet, the Aspen Times, reports that police were called to the hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, where they "found a man bleeding from injuries to his face".

The victim told police he had been assaulted by Cameron Dallas.

Police located Dallas in the hotel where he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury.

He was held in the local county jail until he posted AUD $7,100 bail.

Dallas publicly responded to his arrest, taking to Twitter and Instagram to message his collective 38 million followers this morning.

His first message was a warning to everyone to "be safe tonight", presumably referring to New Year's Eve revelry.

be safe tonight, have fun, and be ready for your 2019 goals — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 31, 2018

The star's second message directly responded to his arrest, displaying his mugshot and defending himself against the allegations by claiming he was simply protecting the people he cared about.

It is not known what altercation took place before the man was allegedly assaulted.

Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one. pic.twitter.com/VlYur8qyPU — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 31, 2018

Dallas has amassed millions of social media followers, between Instagram, Twitter, Vine and YouTube.

His career is built on a similar platform to Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian: living life on camera, solely for others' viewing pleasure.

Dallas made a name for himself by posting vines of the pranks he played on his family and friends.

He then moved from Vine to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, where he would interact with fans, answer questions and perform dares.

He starred in a Netflix reality show called Chasing Cameron. and has recently been pursuing a career in music.